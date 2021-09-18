2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $399,000

SELLER IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER IN THE STATE OF MT. SWEET HOME IN THE UNIVERSITY DISTRICT. CLOSE TO THE GOLF COURSE AND DQ. HOME HAS ONE BEDROOM ON THE MAIN FLOOR AND ONE DOWNSTAIRS. OPEN KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM AREA. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAIN FLOOR. BACKYARD IS FENCED WITH A GARAGE THAT CAN BE ACCESSED FROM THE ALLEY. THERE IS AN ADDITIONAL ATTACHED SINGLE GARAGE. CONTACT YOUR REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONAL FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING.