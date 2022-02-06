 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $399,900

Cute ''Grandma's House'' on double corner lot in central Missoula... first time on the market in many years. Two bedrooms plus a second floor bonus room, 1 bathroom, oversized single garage with shop space and large yard with underground sprinklers. Newer windows, large kitchen and mudroom/utility area and more. Won't last long!

