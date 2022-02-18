CONDO AND GARAGE! You will love the 15-ft stone gas fireplace when you walk through the front door of this 3rd floor end unit condo located in the 800 building. Offering 2 bedroom suites with private bathrooms with granite countertops and walk in closets. Enjoy the large corner porch with your favorite beverage in hand, get to work in the cozy office alcove and get cooking with the energy efficient appliances! The kitchen is complete with granite counters. Premium hand-scraped wood and tile floor throughout. Energy efficient Washer & Dryer included. Text Shayna Bradley 406.239.5285 / Sabrina Murphy 406.531.1717 or your real estate professional for more information.
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Vincent J. Culp, 59, is charged with six felony counts of criminal endangerment and one count of a fourth driving under the influence offense.
"Missoula's backbone was blue-collar and that's not something we necessarily see today and that's a huge change," said a Missoula business owner.
For wolves and grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park, competition over a dead elk dinner has some unexpected results.
The designation is "the most serious deficiency type" that carries serious sanctions for facilities receiving federal reimbursement dollars.
University of Montana campus construction: Part of Craig Hall demolished for new dining hall, other updates
Several projects have already been completed, others have recently broken ground, while some still remain on the horizon.
Sean A. Shriner, 43, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with witnesses and informants, both felony charges, in October.
Kenneth J, Parks, 59, pleaded guilty to one count of felony sexual assault involving a minor in December.
Former U.S. Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke misused his position in the Trump administration to advance a project in his Montana hometown and lied about it, according to investigators.
Steven J. Martin, 60, allegedly planted cameras in the bedrooms of two boys living with him and would sometimes masturbate to the recordings.
The chunk of land provides habitat for wildlife and rare plants, and was purchased with $450,000 from the voter-approved 2006 Open Space Bond.