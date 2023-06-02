Presenting this unique townhome in East Missoula with an exceptional rooftop terrace, offering year-round panoramic views. This property has been thoughtfully updated to enhance its overall appeal.Step inside to discover engineered hickory flooring and an open concept kitchen and living area, creating a welcoming and seamless space. The main level features recent updates, including butcher block countertops, updated cabinetry, open shelving, a fireclay backsplash and new light fixtures blend modern elements with a rustic exterior.Upstairs, you'll find a comfortable primary bedroom and a 3/4 bathroom with a custom tiled walk-in shower. The top level features a second bedroom which opens to the rooftop terrace, complete with a hot tub. This low-maintenance property also includes a small fenced yard and a storage shed for added convenience.