2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $409,000

This well maintained home is centrally located less than a block from the bus route and six blocks from the Good Food Store. The approximately 1920 sq ft home has 2 bedrooms, a bath, a living room with large picture windows and a kitchen/dining area on the main level. Downstairs there is a laundry/mechanical area, a 3/4 bath, a shop area, and two bonus rooms used as bedrooms. The main level, the living room, hallway, and both bedrooms have hardwood floors. Both the front and back yard are beautifully landscaped including over 25 trees and perennial gardens. The back yard is fully fenced. Trees and gardens provide privacy and a park-like environment. A lovely covered patio is wonderful for enjoying the warmer days.