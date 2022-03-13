 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $409,000

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $409,000

This well maintained home is centrally located less than a block from the bus route and six blocks from the Good Food Store. The approximately 1920 sq ft home has 2 bedrooms, a bath, a living room with large picture windows and a kitchen/dining area on the main level. Downstairs there is a laundry/mechanical area, a 3/4 bath, a shop area, and two bonus rooms used as bedrooms. The main level, the living room, hallway, and both bedrooms have hardwood floors. Both the front and back yard are beautifully landscaped including over 25 trees and perennial gardens. The back yard is fully fenced. Trees and gardens provide privacy and a park-like environment. A lovely covered patio is wonderful for enjoying the warmer days.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wolf opponent convicted of hunting crimes

Wolf opponent convicted of hunting crimes

Alfred “Toby” Bridges faces multiple warrants for his arrest due to his failure to appear in court for two additional charges of illegally shooting a black bear over bait.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News