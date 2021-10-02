 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $409,000

Great location! University district home, close to Bonner Park, U of M Golf course, and Dairy Queen. Walk into this 2 bed/1 bath home and you will see authentic hardwood floors in the living and dining areas, a kitchen with craftsman style cabinets, and an eat-in breakfast bar. Also on this floor are one bathroom, and a bedroom with a full wall of built in cabinets and drawers. The stairs off the living room lead up to a charming attic bedroom with more built ins. The laundry is located in the unfinished basement. Spanning the full footprint of the house, imagine the possibility of transforming this 668sqft basement into an office or family room! Single car garage is attached and has room for storage. There is a deck and spacious backyard for you to turn into an outside oasis.

