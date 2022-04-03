2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $419,000

Built by Hoyt Homes in 2006, 1328 Bulwer is a low maintenance home on Missoula's Westside. Relax on the covered front porch. The main level has an open floor plan with living room, kitchen with takeaway bar, laundry area, pantry and half bath. Upstairs are two nice sized bedrooms separated by a full bath. The small backyard is on the east side and shaded for those hot summer afternoons. The fenced in yard has a nice private deck/patio area. The detached double car garage is accessed off the alley. Just a short walk to the Burns Street Bistro and not far from groceries, downtown, the Clark Fork River and Missoula's trail system. For additional details call Jon Freeland at 406-360-8234 or your real estate professional.