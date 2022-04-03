 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $419,000

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $419,000

Built by Hoyt Homes in 2006, 1328 Bulwer is a low maintenance home on Missoula's Westside. Relax on the covered front porch. The main level has an open floor plan with living room, kitchen with takeaway bar, laundry area, pantry and half bath. Upstairs are two nice sized bedrooms separated by a full bath. The small backyard is on the east side and shaded for those hot summer afternoons. The fenced in yard has a nice private deck/patio area. The detached double car garage is accessed off the alley. Just a short walk to the Burns Street Bistro and not far from groceries, downtown, the Clark Fork River and Missoula's trail system. For additional details call Jon Freeland at 406-360-8234 or your real estate professional.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News