2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $425,000

What a great location for this nice home with a fully fenced yard with UG sprinklers, a large garden area and storage shed. With a stylish metal roof, extra parking and more you'll love this property. Convenient to all Missoula offers yet on a quiet street this home won't last long. Inside there's great wood floors, a large eating area and nice kitchen. The downstairs features a bonus room and lots of storage. This home includes a washer, dryer, and freezer and would make a lovely place to live. Call John Herring at 406-544-1742 or your real estate professional.