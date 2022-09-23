 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $425,000

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $425,000

CONDO AND GARAGE+Extra Parking! One of the very few units that include a separate garage, this one story main level end unit is worth checking out. This unit features open living room and kitchen with gas fireplace, storage room, 2 bedroom suites with large closets, separate computer station, tile in kitchen / bathrooms and new carpeting throughout. Enjoy your morning coffee on your east facing covered patio. Neighborhood has a private clubhouse with fitness studio, game room and more. For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News