2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $425,000

Located in the popular University District this Craftsman style house is just waiting for your personal touch! 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with a full basement to expand in. Large 8340sf lot and one car garage. Private backyard with nice deck and an assortment of fruit trees. Close to U of M, Bonner Park and Dornblaser Field is just across the street.Listed by Nancy Wagner

