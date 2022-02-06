Located in the popular University District this Craftsman style house is just waiting for your personal touch! 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with a full basement to expand in. Large 8340sf lot and one car garage. Private backyard with nice deck and an assortment of fruit trees. Close to U of M, Bonner Park and Dornblaser Field is just across the street.Listed by Nancy Wagner
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Irish bar in Butte, Maloney's, is down to its last two bottles and they're saving that for St. Patrick's Day.
Brasserie Porte Rouge opens Monday, Feb. 7 at 231 E. Front Street in the former Pearl Cafe location.
David Allen Compton, 24, was booked into the Missoula jail on three felonies.
The new location is located behind the AMC theater on Mary Avenue, just a few hundred yards from their old location but with much better visibility.
The lawsuit, filed by a legal office in Sidney, made several arguments that the new law violated the state Constitution's right to a “clean and healthful” environment and equal protection clause, among other claims.
Vincent H. Kopacek, 76, of Fredericksburg, Texas, pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with abusive sexual contact.
In an internal poll among high school teachers shared with the Missoulian, a majority said they might not return to teach in the fall.
The ultra-luxury Montage Big Sky resort – a $416 million, 520,000 square foot post and beam lodge – is the latest addition to the Montana mountain community amidst a continuing building boom.
DUI convictions in the Missoula area for Feb. 2, 2022.
A man has died following a vehicle-pedestrian crash in Missoula on Jan. 21.