2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $425,000

Potential galore!! Nice, flat 2.02 acres of land just a few miles from town. Miller Creek frontage on the back of the property with irrigation rights to the seasonal creek. The garage is oversized with shop space. Septic system was just redone in 2017 and well was deepened. Beautiful location to build your dream home or remodel the existing home. Property is being sold AS-IS. The home is in need of a lot of cleanup and work. Property is 10 minutes to Walmart!