 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $425,000

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $425,000

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $425,000

Potential galore!! Nice, flat 2.02 acres of land just a few miles from town. Miller Creek frontage on the back of the property with irrigation rights to the seasonal creek. The garage is oversized with shop space. Septic system was just redone in 2017 and well was deepened. Beautiful location to build your dream home or remodel the existing home. Property is being sold AS-IS. The home is in need of a lot of cleanup and work. Property is 10 minutes to Walmart!

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News