Welcome to 1225 Village Way! Located in the Scott Street Village, with easy access to downtown. Built in 2017 by Edgell Building. This home has an open floor plan and many upgrades. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main level including a master suite with walk-in closet. CORE tec flooring throughout the main level. The lower level (mostly finished) includes stained concrete flooring, a large family/rec room, plumbed for bathroom and studded for future bedroom, laundry room and bathroom. Detached 2-car garage. Underground sprinkling. Call Patsy at 406-240-1212 or your Real Estate Professional for an appointment to view.
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $445,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
HaHaax Vielle was given a nine-month suspended sentence.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide after a police chase last week killed a 17-year-old teenager.
An investigation has been launched after a police chase on Saturday evening in Missoula ended in a man dying.
More charges against Jermain Charlo’s ex-boyfriend, Michael Blake DeFrance, have been filed into U.S. District Court.
Hospitals and many other health care facilities in Montana will soon face an uncomfortable choice — get employees immunized against COVID, in violation of a new state law forbidding workplace vaccine mandates, or forfeit federal dollars.
Aisha D. Gregerson, 27, is charged with one felony count of criminal possession with intent to distribute.
Katrina R. Storms, 34, is charged with eight felony counts of criminal endangerment.
The train horns currently produce a 90-decibel noise that hits a wide swath of homes in the lower Rattlesnake and downtown area in Missoula.
County officials say they haven't received any response from Gov. Gianforte about $143.4 million in federal money that's supposed to help with contact tracing.
Raymond C. Ross, 42, is charged with felony strangulation, a first offense, and misdemeanor partner or family member assault, also a first offense.