2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $445,000

Welcome to 1225 Village Way! Located in the Scott Street Village, with easy access to downtown. Built in 2017 by Edgell Building. This home has an open floor plan and many upgrades. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main level including a master suite with walk-in closet. CORE tec flooring throughout the main level. The lower level (mostly finished) includes stained concrete flooring, a large family/rec room, plumbed for bathroom and studded for future bedroom, laundry room and bathroom. Detached 2-car garage. Underground sprinkling. Call Patsy at 406-240-1212 or your Real Estate Professional for an appointment to view.