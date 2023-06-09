OPEN HOUSE 6.11.2023 12-2 PM. Affordable charming Target Range home that was built in 2016. This 2 bed / 2 bathroom home is located near the Clark Fork River and the Missoula trail system. The home has been well maintained and offers 9' ceilings, gas range, high end flooring, newer washer and dryer, stainless appliances and a nice size walk in master closet. Outside, the property sits on a corner lot and has a two car garage, outdoor patio, privacy fence, underground sprinklers, mature landscaping, and a nice covered porch. This clean and well-maintained home is located in the popular Waterwheel subdivision. You're going to love the convenient location near schools, shopping, restaurants, and easy access to downtown. Call Clint Rogers @ 406.544.3730 or your real estate professional to set up a showing.