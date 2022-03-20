2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $450,000

Opportunity awaits- This 2 bed 1 bath home sits on .46 of an acre. it is zoned RT10 so there is room for another house. Home has an updated kitchen and bathroom, new windows, deck, hardwood floors. and an open floor plan. The exterior is needing a little TLC. There is also a large shop that can be used for cars, storage or an active workshop. Water comes from a shared well at 75 gpm and gets tested on a regular basis. There is also an inactive well on the property. Location is key! Just minutes from the trail system and any type of grocery or retail stores. Bring your vision, as this property will offer you a place to live or rent while you build another home!! Call Barbara Creveling 406-880-4264 or your real estate professional for a showing!