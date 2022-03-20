 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $450,000

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $450,000

Opportunity awaits- This 2 bed 1 bath home sits on .46 of an acre. it is zoned RT10 so there is room for another house. Home has an updated kitchen and bathroom, new windows, deck, hardwood floors. and an open floor plan. The exterior is needing a little TLC. There is also a large shop that can be used for cars, storage or an active workshop. Water comes from a shared well at 75 gpm and gets tested on a regular basis. There is also an inactive well on the property. Location is key! Just minutes from the trail system and any type of grocery or retail stores. Bring your vision, as this property will offer you a place to live or rent while you build another home!! Call Barbara Creveling 406-880-4264 or your real estate professional for a showing!

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missoula grizzly family draws defenders

Missoula grizzly family draws defenders

Although the sow and three cubs of the year haven’t yet been seen this spring, a group of activists have already sent letters to state and federal officials calling for the grizzlies’ protection.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News