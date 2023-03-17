Welcome to the Remington Flats neighborhood in Missoula, Montana! This lovely home, built by Beauchamp Construction company, has a total living area of 1025 square feet, everything you need is on one level, providing ease of access and a cozy atmosphere. Enjoy a welcoming living room with ample space to relax and entertain guests. The kitchen is beautifully designed with modern finishes. The two bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of natural light. The master bedroom comes with its own private bathroom. The second bedroom is located next to the second bathroom, which includes a bathtub and shower combination. The home also includes a two-car alley accessed garage. The Remington Flats neighborhood is a quiet and peaceful area, with easy access to local amenities and outdoor activities, making it the perfect place for you to call home. For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams @ 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional.