 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $469,000

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $469,000

2 Single family homes on one lot! Both are 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. Both are currently rentals with great rental history. 2230 Fairview, the front house, was built in 1950 and 2230 1/2 Fairview, back house, was built in 1955. Roof was replaced last year on front house. Lot is zoned RM 2.7, possible lot line adjustment? Contact Shayna Bradley 406.239.5285 / Sabrina Murphy 406.531.1717 or your real estate professional.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News