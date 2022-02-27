2 Single family homes on one lot! Both are 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. Both are currently rentals with great rental history. 2230 Fairview, the front house, was built in 1950 and 2230 1/2 Fairview, back house, was built in 1955. Roof was replaced last year on front house. Lot is zoned RM 2.7, possible lot line adjustment? Contact Shayna Bradley 406.239.5285 / Sabrina Murphy 406.531.1717 or your real estate professional.
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $469,000
