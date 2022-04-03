 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $475,000

Pure and Simple, this quality home exudes a Zen-like charm. Spacious rooms bathed in natural light lend comfort, convenience, and a sense of peaceful belonging. Inside, enjoy the hardwood floors, galley kitchen, large dining/living rooms, and two bedrooms plus a full bath. When the outside beckons, a private fenced yard and patio lie just beyond the back door. A double-car garage and additional RV parking are right off the alley in this central location, within an easy walk or bike ride to campus, downtown, and public recreational spaces. Dress it up, or dress it down - this beloved home has a heart of gold and is ready to welcome You! For more information or for your personal showing, please contact Cindy Biggerstaff (406.544.4635), or your Real Estate Professional.

