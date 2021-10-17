2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $475,000

Wonderful Lewis and Clark one story home just across from Washington Middle School. Main level features large living room that opens to Kitchen and Den areas. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, laminate flooring, built-in desk, and sliding door to the back yard. Den area off the living room has a unique treated wood wall and brick fireplace with built in shelving. Main floor bedroom with large closet and window overlooking the back yard. Full bathroom on the main floor with beautiful wood paneling. Hallway with two closets for storage. Lower level features two large bonus rooms, a bedroom and an oversized full bathroom with step-up tub shower combo and two vanities. Unfinished laundry/utility room with utility sink. Two single car garages with insulation and wood paneling.