Stunning new construction near the Good Food Grocery Store, Milwaukee walking trail, 2 blocks from Franklin Elementary School & great parks! This adorable townhome 2 bed/2 bath home has an open floor plan with lovely wood finishes, concrete floors throughout, large garage with plenty of storage. Downstairs you will find a bright bedroom with sliding glass doors opening out to the paved patio-landscaped with grass. Great drop zone with built in benches-coat racks & great storage. Full bath downstairs w/tiled tub & large vanity. Upstairs is light and bright! Open concept living/kitchen area, with large 2 door glass sliders that open to a patio with great views, gorgeous custom kitchen with reclaimed wood cabinets, concrete counter tops, stainless-steel appliances, mini split with A/C. Master upstairs has large walk in closet/bathroom w/walk-in tiled shower. This home has thoughtful built-ins and wood touches throughout! Call Maggie Springer@406-240-9545 or your real estate professional! All heating, cooling and appliances are electric, which has great solar potential! The mini-split is both a heat pump and A/C unit and is a Mitsubishi brand- super efficient