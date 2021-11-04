2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $500,000

A very well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 bonus room home on almost an acre in Orchard Homes. Main floor has central air conditioning, gas fireplace, built in china hutch and hot water heat. Cherry cabinets in kitchen with lots of light. Basement has electric heat, wood fireplace, one bonus room and laundry with a large countertop. Outdoors has underground sprinklers, attached garden shed, covered breezeway between house and garage, double car garage with small shop area and wood burning stove. Large garden area with apricot tree and three apple trees.