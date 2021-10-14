 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $525,000

Lower Rattlesnake gem on lovely lot just steps from the Mt. Jumbo trailhead! Thoughtfully restored 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with room to add bedroom and bath in basment! Beautiful refinished hardwood floors. New paint inside and out. Gorgeous new Italian Carrara marble tiled bath has extra large shower with rainshower head and vintage pedestal sink. Charming remodeled kitchen with restored original cabinetry, new white oak countertops, stainless steel appliances, vintage cast iron enameled sink with garbage disposal and farmhouse -style linoleum. Bead -boarded second bedroom with new carpet used as cozy den. New AC. New irrigation system. New landscaping. New windows in last 5 years. Attached garage with large shop.

