Lower Rattlesnake gem on lovely lot just steps from the Mt. Jumbo trailhead! Thoughtfully restored 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with room to add bedroom and bath in basment! Beautiful refinished hardwood floors. New paint inside and out. Gorgeous new Italian Carrara marble tiled bath has extra large shower with rainshower head and vintage pedestal sink. Charming remodeled kitchen with restored original cabinetry, new white oak countertops, stainless steel appliances, vintage cast iron enameled sink with garbage disposal and farmhouse -style linoleum. Bead -boarded second bedroom with new carpet used as cozy den. New AC. New irrigation system. New landscaping. New windows in last 5 years. Attached garage with large shop.
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Anything you donate needs to be reusable. Here are some more donation tips and some common misconceptions about Goodwill.
Danielle, "Dani," Johnston, 30, lost her life unexpectedly on Sept. 2 at her home in Missoula County. She was many things, but paramount in her personality was her strength and resilience, her mom said.
“I am personally disgusted by the homophobic and misogynistic views that were reported in the Montana Kaimin," said UM President Seth Bodnar on Monday.
A University of Montana computer science professor has been put on paid leave pending an investigation spurred by reporting by the Montana Kaimin.
A Missoula man made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court last week for allegedly possessing and intending to sell meth and fentanyl.
The sheriff's office reported on Facebook that Justina Fey Calftail, 18, who was reported missing from Missoula earlier in the day Monday, was found.
- Updated
The surge of COVID-19 in Montana continues to swell.
A man suspected of firing shots near Florence turned himself in to authorities early Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the Missoula Co…
- Updated
“COVID is more harmful than the vaccine at any point in pregnancy, at any point post-partum, for both you and the baby,” Dr. Bradley Holbrook said.
The female-founded Missoula-based brand Youer is taking a unique spin on crowdfunding to build an apparel factory by launching a month-long pr…