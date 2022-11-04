 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $550,000

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $550,000

Better than new, this zero entry townhome is located in a great area with access to common area bordering the river and so much more. Home features an open concept with high ceilings, contemporary and recessed lighting, a bright kitchen with modern stainless appliances, a huge breakfast bar with ample cabinetry and a nicely finished 2 car garage with storage. The spacious primary suite includes a walk-in closet, tiled bath and shower, and a double comfort height vanity. Oversized windows allow for lots of natural light and have custom up/down blinds for convenience and privacy. Central vacuum throughout with energy efficient GFA and AC. Home also includes a mud room, nice pantry, laundry room with storage, a large private patio and UG sprinklers. Simply a wonderful home!

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News