Better than new, this zero entry townhome is located in a great area with access to common area bordering the river and so much more. Home features an open concept with high ceilings, contemporary and recessed lighting, a bright kitchen with modern stainless appliances, a huge breakfast bar with ample cabinetry and a nicely finished 2 car garage with storage. The spacious primary suite includes a walk-in closet, tiled bath and shower, and a double comfort height vanity. Oversized windows allow for lots of natural light and have custom up/down blinds for convenience and privacy. Central vacuum throughout with energy efficient GFA and AC. Home also includes a mud room, nice pantry, laundry room with storage, a large private patio and UG sprinklers. Simply a wonderful home!
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $550,000
