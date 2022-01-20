 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $550,000

Beautiful Polleys Square condo in the Old Sawmill District neighborhood. 2nd floor 2-bed, 2-bath condo has an open floor plan w/9-foot ceilings, large windows, deck overlooking the courtyard, enhanced sound protection between units in the walls and floor, an individual storage unit, designated parking space in heated parking garage. There is also an elevator and a gas line to the deck for your barbecue! 42'' cabinets, granite countertops, engineered hardwood, tile floors and a beautiful tile walk-in shower with a frameless glass shower door. Remote controlled shades in living room and upgraded appliance package with gas range.

