Those with an eye for a great opportunity are sure to be impressed by these Herons Landing townhouses that are set to be complete by May 2023. Situated within the highly desirable new neighborhood of Herons Landing, these wonderful townhouses will have all the modern comforts you could want and need and will be ideally situated close to town. There are only four of these gorgeous homes available. With the foundations already set, and construction to be commencing soon, make sure you secure your very own brand new home in this great area. The homes will enjoy a well-designed 1548sqft floor plan that will be set across two levels and all will include two good-sized bedrooms, 2.5 stylish bathrooms, a double garage and an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room. A rooftop deck will extend off the kitchen area, and from here you'll be able to enjoy picturesque views of the surrounding area and soaring mountains in the distance. All homes will be set up with a Smart thermostat and LED lighting and will feature a suite of quality modern finishes and fixtures throughout. A community park with playgrounds and gardens is also set to be built, and this lovely neighborhood is just a few minutes from Reserve Street with a great selection of shops, restaurants, supermarkets and a movie theatre, and the Ranch Club Golf Course is also nearby. A host of schools are also within easy reach, as are local amenities and access to major roads. For an onsite tour, or property info including: Aerial Videos, 3d interactive Walkthrough Tours, Amenity Lists, and Associated Documents please call/text Rebecca Donnelly at 406-546-0067 or your real estate professional.