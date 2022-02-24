2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $574,900

CATTLEMAN 1 Story Floor plan. Are you ready to hang your hat with easy livin? If so, Cowboy Flats is the place for you! Maintenance free living all on one level. The open & functional design provides lots of light, high end finishes, privacy from neighbors, and close to the heart of Missoula. PICTURES ARE OF A SIMILAR PROPERTY. This is the only floor plan available for this lot. Mostad Construction project. Complete one level living on the main floor with master suite and laundry. Open living/dining and kitchen area with tall ceilings and big windows. Upper level has 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and a study. Zero stairs at entry or attached double garage. HOA subdivision cares for yard, sidewalks, exterior of homes etc. Two story floor plan can go on this lot as well.