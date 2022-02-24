Cattleman 1 story Floor Plan. Are you ready to hang your hat with easy livin? If so, Cowboy Flats is the place for you! Maintenance free living all on one level. The open & functional design provides lots of light, high end finishes, privacy from neighbors, and close to the heart of Missoula. Additional floorplans available. PICTURES ARE OF A SIMILAR PROPERTY. Floor plan in associated docs or on the Cowboy Flats website. This is a home offer complete one level living. NO STAIRS at any entry point. Open living/dining and kitchen area with tall ceilings and big windows. Large master suite with walk-in closet. HOA subdivision so no shoveling, sprinkling Two story floor plan can also go on this lot. or you. Spend time doing the things you love.
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $574,900
