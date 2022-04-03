 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $579,900

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $579,900

Sundance Floor Plan. The only one in the subdivision. Are you ready to hang your hat with easy livin? If so, Cowboy Flats is the place for you! Maintenance free living all on one level. The open & functional design provides lots of light, high end finishes, privacy from neighbors, and close to the heart of Missoula. Additional floorplans available. PICTURES ARE OF A SIMILAR PROPERTY. Floor plan in associated docs or on the Cowboy Flats website. This is a home offering complete one level living. NO STAIRS at any entry point. Open living/dining and kitchen area with tall ceilings and big windows. Large master suite with walk-in closet. HOA subdivision so no shoveling, sprinkling Two story floor plan can also go on this lot. or you. Spend time doing the things you love.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News