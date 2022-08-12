 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $585,000

Those with an eye for a great opportunity are sure to be impressed by these Herons Landing townhouses that are set to be complete by May 2023. Situated within the highly desirable new neighborhood of Herons Landing, these wonderful townhouses will have all the modern comforts you could want and need and will be ideally situated close to town.There are only four of these gorgeous homes available. With the foundations already set, and construction to be commencing soon, make sure you secure your very own brand new home in this great area.

