Do you value location? Energy enriching natural light? Sustainability? A care-free lifestyle? Welcome to the heart of Missoula's vibrant Northside. Floor-to-ceiling windows pull mountain views into the open concept kitchen/living space. The home chef will love the spacious kitchen complete with ample storage. Reclaimed wood floors throughout lend a grounding warmth to the clean line design. With seating for 5, a butcher block peninsula supported by a steel I-beam spotlights the dining area. The open tread stairway and steel cable partition lead the way up to the 3rd floor Primary Suite. Complete with an en suite, bonus den, attached outdoor patio, light filled bedroom equipped with double closets and low-impact cork flooring. The inset ground level creates dual overhanging awnings at the front and rear of the insulated garage; opening the rear door effectively ties into the back yard, creating an additional indoor/outdoor space. Plenty of storage, turn-key, low impact, high lifestyle!