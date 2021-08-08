2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $600,000

Fully remodeled, FULLY FURNISHED ranch home on 7.61 acres. This property has it all: room for your animals, water rights, a beautifully landscaped yard, turn-key furnishings, and walking distance to some of the best river recreation in Montana. Thoughtfully updated with commercial vinyl flooring, recessed lighting, a tile and pebble stone shower, live-edge granite countertops, new appliances, and king & queen beds. This home is move-in ready! The western-facing porch is shaded and enriched by a towering weeping willow; high producing apple and cherry trees and lilac bushes in the front yard. Ancillary buildings include barn, woodshed, detached garage and storage shed. The perfect home for those seeking rural life, while being only 10 minutes from Missoula. Listed by Warren Altounian.