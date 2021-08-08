Fully remodeled, FULLY FURNISHED ranch home on 7.61 acres. This property has it all: room for your animals, water rights, a beautifully landscaped yard, turn-key furnishings, and walking distance to some of the best river recreation in Montana. Thoughtfully updated with commercial vinyl flooring, recessed lighting, a tile and pebble stone shower, live-edge granite countertops, new appliances, and king & queen beds. This home is move-in ready! The western-facing porch is shaded and enriched by a towering weeping willow; high producing apple and cherry trees and lilac bushes in the front yard. Ancillary buildings include barn, woodshed, detached garage and storage shed. The perfect home for those seeking rural life, while being only 10 minutes from Missoula. Listed by Warren Altounian.
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saying UM fostered a toxic environment where women were discriminated and retaliated against, the four plaintiffs describe treatment from the university they say is part of the “good ‘ol boys’ club.”
Highway 35 remains closed from the Highway 93/35 junction to Blue Bay mile marker 15 as the Boulder 2700 fire has now burned an estimated 1,416 acres.
Barber is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 lbs. with green eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and black ripped jeans.
Portia Fleming fell asleep on the couch at her home at Finley Point Estates watching a movie Saturday night, only to be awakened by her daughter warning of fire nearing their property.
A lawsuit filed into U.S. District Court on Wednesday by four former university employees is accusing the University of Montana of sex-based discrimination.
- Updated
VIRGINIA CITY — For a time, blood stained the boardwalk outside the Pioneer Bar in Virginia City.
Wetting rain touched much of western Montana on Sunday and Monday, giving firefighters a brief respite from a week of intense activity.
“There’s a real disparity in wages for both renters and homeowners when it comes to having enough money to afford a home."
Western Montana’s fires could be slightly dampened if expected rain falls Saturday night and into Sunday.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning on Thursday for the Missoula area, with thunderstorms and gusty winds in the forecast that could damage trees and power lines and increase fire activity.