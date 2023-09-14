Located near the Sawmill District and the heart of Missoula, this property offers 2 houses on a single lot with development potential. This spacious, 10,000 square foot lot has potential for remarkable growth. The future owner has the opportunity to divide the property into six different lots for up to six townhomes. The infrastructure is already in place, as the sewer lines have been prepped to accommodate the development. The homes are currently on a well, but water is located right at the street. Currently, both houses are leased on a month-to-month basis, providing immediate income while you explore the possibilities. The front house features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an unfinished basement. The rear house is a studio. Architectural plans are included with the property. This listing is in a prime location, with the Milwaukee Trail across the street and new development happening all around the neighborhood. Listed by Danni Moore.