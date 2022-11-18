2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $685,000

This beautiful 1,676 sq, ft. executive condo showcases a spacious open floor plan surrounded by large windows with mountain views providing incredible natural light, engineered hardwood and tile floors, honed back granite countertops, and a modern, clean design. The open bright kitchen offers a plethora of cabinets and drawers providing optimal storage. Under counter lighting, stainless steel appliances and a generous pantry with shelving complete the finishing touches of this remarkable space. The dining room opens to a comfortable covered patio plumbed for gas and electric outlets. A large living area with bright windows provide a sanctuary for relaxation and comfort.