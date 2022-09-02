This beautiful 1,676 sq. ft. executive condo showcases a spacious open floor plan surrounded by large windows with mountain views providing incredible natural light, engineered hardwood and tile floors, honed black granite countertops, and a modern, clean design. The open bright kitchen offers a plethora of cabinets and drawers providing optimal storage. Under counter lighting, stainless steel appliances and a generous pantry with shelving complete the finishing touches of this remarkable space. The dining room opens to a comfortable covered patio plumbed for gas and electric outlets. A large living area with bright windows provide a sanctuary for relaxation and comfort.
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $689,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A near-disaster became a testimonial for the effectiveness of bear spray when two University of Montana men met a real-life angry grizzly bear last weekend.
A robbery suspect died Saturday morning following a shooting encounter with Missoula law enforcement near the Missoula Smokejumper Center.
"Rent or Die" is an original play about the tenants of a building that might get sold — and it's staged in the back of a fourplex.
From Aug. 16 to Aug. 30, at least ten Native Americans — ages 11 to 17 — were reported missing in Montana.
“They said, ‘We need an authentic, sassy, matriarchal auntie,'" said New Breast. "And I said, ‘I’m a real, Blackfoot, sassy, bad--- auntie. ... it’s what people call me.’”
Thomas J. McCormick, 28, is facing two counts of felony assault with a weapon.
James M. White is charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault. He pleaded guilty to the two counts on Tuesday and was subsequently sentenced.
In the crowd was Cliff Fontaine, graduating from the Missoula County Justice Court’s ROAD Court two years after he almost lost his life in a DUI crash.
A lawsuit has been filed against Helena Public Schools and a music teacher who was charged with assaulting a 9-year-old student with disabilities in his classroom at Four Georgians Elementary.
Montana pays its starting teachers nearly $8,000 less than the national average.