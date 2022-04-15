 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $699,000

The Old Fort Road Condominiums offer stunning luxury living space and an attractive maintenance-free lifestyle. Wall-to-wall windows welcome you into this fourth floor suite and frame views to the North including Snowbowl Ski Area. A gas fireplace, hardwood floors, honed granite counter tops, 10-foot ceilings, and stainless kitchen appliances compliment this gorgeous open floor plan. The private patio overlooks the perfectly manicured courtyard and has gas plumbed in for your barbeque. This condo offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an office or den near the dining room that draws in natural light from the living space. The primary bedroom includes a large walk-in closet, two sinks on the vanity, a heated tile floor, and a beautiful tiled shower.

