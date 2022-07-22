 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $725,000

The Old Fort Rd Luxury Condominiums are conveniently located on 2.5 acres close to Larchmont Golf Course, the Bitterroot Trail, Community Hospital, the Fort Missoula Regional Park, Southgate Mall, shopping centers and restaurants. This well-appointed 2 bedroom/2 bathroom 1620 sq.ft. residence located in the quite Northeast part of the building features tall ceilings, granite counters throughout, newer hardwood floors, a primary suite with ensuite, second bedroom and full bathroom, as well as open concept living, laundry room, a covered deck perfect for enjoying the surrounding views, and secure underground parking with additional storage.

