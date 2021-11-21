2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $769,000

Just around the bend from the beautiful Clark Fork River, on the edge of downtown Missoula, 400 Roosevelt St. awaits. This completely remodeled 2 bed, 1 bath condo comes fully furnished and is a total gem in this rapidly growing Montana city. lt is close enough to all of the action of the downtown area, but nestled peacefully next to the historic Hellgate High School. With Brick exterior and classic molding on the small porch out front, the whole building has a timeless profile. The care and attention to detail that was put into this beautiful home is made apparent by the hand selected fixtures, finishes and furniture. Interior design is tasteful and contemporary, yet vintage and timeless. Resting on the 2nd level, this condo is 1024 Sq. Ft. of a cozy yet spacious layout.Perfect for hosting, the front room has a matte black fireplace and elegant windows that let a ton of natural light in. Right off this main room is a quaint bedroom, with intricate wallpaper and yet another sunny window. Fresh white walls and trim through the main room lead you into the hallway. The first doorway to your left leads down the stairs out to the front with beautiful crane murals on both walls. Next is the larger bedroom, airy and bright with white walls and a hand selected gold chandelier. Back in the hallway, off to the right is a unique reading nook, perfect for an office space as it includes a sealed fireplace and sliding door for privacy. Leading into the kitchen is another beautiful relaxation area, as well as a marble walled, ivory white tiled full bathroom. The bathroom is a serene space, with lots of natural light as well as overhead lighting, so getting ready will be a breeze. Right off of the bathroom is the spacious and stylish kitchen. Hand selected interior design is chic and modern, yet tasteful in its eccentricities. This beautiful space is detailed with slate blue, trendy monochrome appliances and cabinets, and contrasted with chic black tile. The artful blue and green glass light fixture matches perfectly with lovely wallpaper throughout the kitchen. The marble tile backsplash presents a timeless and large sink, perfect for cooking, especially with the additional counter space on the custom island just to the left. Right off the kitchen is a cozy and comfortable breakfast nook. Barn style doors allow easy access to a stacked washer and dryer, while still offering style and flair. It's rare to find a condo with so much attention to detail, so many gorgeous features, and so much space in such a safe and central area.