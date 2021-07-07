Come home to this amazing, park like setting with mature landscaping that is quite and private in the quaint neighborhood of Travois Village. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with a large office off the main living room has been updated and very well maintained. The large master bedroom has a beautiful bathroom and plenty of room for all of your furnishings. The additional bath and bedroom are also updated and very spacious. Two skylights naturally illuminate the home. The interior of the home is freshly painted, new flooring, new countertops, new refrigerator and several other updated features. Enjoy your morning coffee or quite evenings on the spacious, covered front porch and store your garden tools in the newly painted shed. Call Kim Lendman 406-531-0783 or your Real Estate Professional.
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $78,000
Updated
