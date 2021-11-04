Just around the bend from the beautiful Clark Fork River, on the edge of downtown Missoula, 400 Roosevelt St. awaits. This completely remodeled 2 bed, 1 bath condo comes fully furnished and is a total gem in this rapidly growing Montana city. lt is close enough to all of the action of the downtown area, but nestled peacefully next to a church and the historic Hellgate High School. With Brick exterior and classic molding on the small porch out front, the whole building has a timeless profile. The care and attention to detail that was put into this beautiful home is made apparent by the hand selected fixtures, finishes and furniture. Interior design is tasteful and contemporary, yet vintage and timeless. Resting on the 2nd level, this condo is 1024 Sq. Ft. of a cozy yet spacious layout.
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $789,000
