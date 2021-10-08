Last Penthouse Available!Pure, sleek and simple with moments of charm and whimsy, The Reed offers a beautiful residential experience designed to connect the lucky new owners with the true landscape of Montana. Each home has been crafted with simplicity in mind to draw your eyes through the architecture and out to the landscape, creating a seamless connection with the river, mountains and city beyond.This is a chance to enjoy Montana living with a chic urban edge that ensures comfort and style presented in a uniquely refined way. Only materials that enhance the outlook and sense of comfort have been used to ensure an interior unlike any other in this breathtaking locale.
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $799,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Owner Peter Lambros sent a short message to the Missoulian about why the popular eatery closed.
About 100 UM students and community members gathered Tuesday to demand change and accountability in the university’s Alexander Blewett III School of Law.
UPDATED: UM law school dean resigns following student-led walkout; associate dean expected to step down
Paul Kirgis, dean of the Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana, resigned on Wednesday. The school's associate dean, Sally Weaver, is also expected to step down.
Those little blue bugs that filled the Missoula air like snow all September will soon get replaced by real October snow.
Danielle, "Dani," Johnston, 30, lost her life unexpectedly on Sept. 2 at her home in Missoula County. She was many things, but paramount in her personality was her strength and resilience, her mom said.
Missoula’s Rattlesnake neighborhood has a serious sloth of black bears rummaging about for any food the human residents have left unsecured this fall.
The big grassy hill in Caras Park in downtown Missoula is not long for this world.
The topic of face coverings in schools has become a polarized discussion at school board meetings across the state as COVID-19 cases began to …
Administrators locked down the campus after lunch on Sept. 2 after students reported their classmates had said they had a firearm and would start shooting at 1:30 p.m.
- Updated
Montana falls at Eastern Washington.