 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $98,500

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $98,500

2 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $98,500

Newly painted and remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath double wide manufactured home in River Acres Mobile Home Cooperative. A Rare Opportunity, all 31 owner/residents own the land! River Acres, INC is a CoOp. New SS appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and electric stove, new paint, inside and outside, new windows also, insulated with drop ceiling, new gutters, 2 roomy bedrooms, a add'l. 50 sf mudroom, storage or workspace, plenty of room inside a fenced yard for pets with a shed for more storage. HOA Fees $365, sewer, water, trash, snow removal and park maintenance. Close to River and new bike path, GFS, Ogren, convenient to both Russell and Reserve Streets. Application must be approved by ADEA Property Management. Call Celia at 406-550-1014 or your real estate professional now.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News