This stunning condo with views of Mount Sentinel at The Reed is move-in ready and offers a residential experience that's designed to connect you with the true landscape of Montana. The homes have been crafted with simplicity in mind, drawing your eyes through the architecture and out to the surrounding river, mountains, and city beyond. Located on the third story, this luxury condo boasts a light-filled single-level floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, spanning 1,297 SqFt. It features bespoke finishes and high-end features throughout, including soaring ceilings and vast walls of glass that frame the remarkable outlook and provide unparalleled views of the surrounding landscape. The open-plan layout is perfect for entertaining friends and family. Luxury upgrades include a stone backsplash, a waterfall-edge stone counter, under-cabinet lighting, Adorne Legrande lighting switches, and Viking appliances in the kitchen, plus heated flooring in the primary bath. Step out onto the balcony and enjoy unbeatable views of Mount Sentinel and the University District of Missoula. Living at The Reed means you'll be within walking distance of the University of Montana and Downtown Missoula, where you can find plenty of shopping and dining options. The Kim Williams trail system is right outside your door, allowing you to fully embrace Montana living with a chic urban edge. This luxury riverfront condo comes with a single car space in the underground parking garage, and additional parking spaces are available for purchase. The unit also comes with a 60 SqFt storage unit, and a wire storage can also be purchased for additional storage in your parking space (only available in select parking spaces). With these amenities and exceptional features, this condo offers a truly exceptional living experience that's sure to impress.