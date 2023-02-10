Welcome to 241 Sky Pilot Lane! This 1,200+ square foot home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large open living space with vaulted ceilings, and a two-car garage. Sitting on a 3.18 acre lot with mature trees and overlooking the beautiful views of the Bitterroot Mountains. Located just 13 minutes from Downtown Stevensville, 25 minutes to Missoula, and just a few minutes from the Bitterroot River access, creating tons of opportunities to shop, dine, and recreate all in one spot!
2 Bedroom Home in Stevensville - $435,000
