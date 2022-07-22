2 Bedroom Home in Stevensville - $535,000

Welcome to 241 Sky Pilot Lane! This 1200+ square foot home is equipped with a two-car garage, 2 beds, and 2 baths ready for you to complete! The best part...this home is ready for the new buyers to decide on the final finishing touches! This home is sure to amaze with its stunning location, sitting on 3.18 acres surrounded by trees with beautiful views of the Bitterroot Mountains and only 25 minutes from Missoula. This home sits 13 minutes from Downtown Stevensville and Bitterroot River access, creating tons of opportunities to shop, dine, and recreate all in one spot. The open-concept living space is the heart of the home and allows for direct access to the deck, perfect for indoor and outdoor entertaining.