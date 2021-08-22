 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Arlee - $399,000

21 acres with single-wide mobile home just south of Arlee, MT towards the southern border of the Flathead Indian Reservation. 1981 Medallion is currently under remodel. Heavily treed acreage with a great build spot within the interior of the property, for maximum privacy. Schley Creek runs along the northern end of the property. Located at the base of the Rattlesnake Wilderness with easy access to Hwy 93, and a short drive to Arlee or Missoula for amenities. No well or septic in place.

