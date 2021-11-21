Potomac Valley custom built ranch style home with over 4600 sq ft that is truly a must see to appreciate the custom features including, black walnut cabinetry, trim and doors. Open layout that is perfect for entertainment including a full bar area and access to the covered stamped concrete patio. The primary ensuite consists of its own wing and is complete with his and hers closets, gas fireplace and patio access. Outside you will find over 10,000 sq ft of shop space, with 3 phase power, multiple overhead doors, loading dock, and partial bathroom. Blackfoot internet makes it easy to live and work here.
3 Bedroom Home in Bonner - $2,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The story was shot on the reservation with a fluent speaker coaching the cast on their dialogue.
Resident grizzly and cubs find lots of unsecured food in Missoula's North Hills.
Two children were found dead Friday morning at a house on the west side of Missoula.
If built, the area that is currently the 152-acre Larchmont course could hold up to 2,000 housing units.
Taylor Simonson, 38, went missing in the Blue Mountain area on Oct. 12.
The Missoulian, owned by Lee Enterprises, is still in operation and will move to a different location within the city.
Homelessness is on the rise in the Bitterroot Valley. Advocates urge residents to look after the homeless and help them locate a warming shelter for this winter.
Former UM Lady Griz head basketball coach Shannon Schweyen has filed a lawsuit against the University of Montana for sex discrimination, according to court documents filed last week in federal court in Missoula.
Missoulians may be forgiven for wondering if their cross-town neighbors lost touch with reality during Monday night’s weather event.
Montana natives come up clutch as No. 7 Griz ride defense, special teams to win over No. 3 Montana State
Montana rides its defense and special teams to a 19-point win over Montana State, snapping a four-game skid in the rivalry.