 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bonner - $2,500,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bonner - $2,500,000

Potomac Valley custom built ranch style home with over 4600 sq ft that is truly a must see to appreciate the custom features including, black walnut cabinetry, trim and doors. Open layout that is perfect for entertainment including a full bar area and access to the covered stamped concrete patio. The primary ensuite consists of its own wing and is complete with his and hers closets, gas fireplace and patio access. Outside you will find over 10,000 sq ft of shop space, with 3 phase power, multiple overhead doors, loading dock, and partial bathroom. Blackfoot internet makes it easy to live and work here.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News