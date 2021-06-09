3 Bedroom Home in Bonner - $365,000

One of my favorites to be listed in Bonner, this 3 bedroom 1 bath has a fantastic layout! Built in 1925 as housing to support the Bonner Mill employees, these homes are now available for purchase. Nice sized bedrooms with one bedroom being the large, finished attic space with a built in closet & storage. Awesome living area with lots of original character elements and charm throughout and tall ceilings! Enclosed back porch entry area with extra space for mud room/laundry area etc. The darling kitchen with black and white marmoleum tiles, black appliances (plus a dishwasher), and built-in china storage. Original wood doors throughout and classic hardware too. The basement also has tall ceilings and lots of canning storage or wine cellar potential. Large newer shed in the back. View More