3 Bedroom Home in Bonner - $379,000

One of the bigger Bonner houses to go on the market within this group of homes! 2 bed with jack and jill bathroom, large kitchen, original hardwood flooring throughout, large back room that could double as a guest area, office, playroom, etc. Separate laundry area with storage, tons of built-ins. Upstairs is large loft bedroom with several closets and built-ins plus additional living space. Older carriage style shed in back on almost a third of an acre lot with the boulevard providing a little buffer. This remarkable community has seen fantastic additions like the Kettlehouse Brewery and Kettlehouse amphitheater. Don't miss the opportunity to come see this available home! View More