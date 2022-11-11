 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bonner - $885,000

Welcome to 650 Game Creek Trail, this is the property is perfect for the hobbyist, car collector. As you enter this property you will notice the archway and fencing is constructed using 2'' and larger well casing and cables on two sides of the 20 acres, it is indestructible. One level home completed in 2020, has every upgrade you can image, let's start with the air exchange system controlled by a centralized smart system accessible from your smart phone. If humidity is too high the system will adjust automatically, if the sealed crawl space is too warm don't worry the home adjusts automatically. The entire property is a hot spot for high-speed internet, in the house, shop, apartment, cabin or outdoors at the wood fired Hot tub.

View More

