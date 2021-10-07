3 Bedroom Home in Bonner - $949,000

Float to your Blackfoot River dream home situated on 4 acres with over 4000 sqft of living space. Cozy up to the stone gas fireplace in the living room with pine vaulted ceilings, maple flooring & radiant in-floor heating. Updated kitchen with new Quartz countertops, stainless appliances, island cooktop, all opening to the incredible dining and living room spaces. From here exit to the large, covered deck perfect for entertaining or just enjoying the river views. In the main floor master bedroom, a cedar lined walk-in closet, large bathroom with walk-in tile shower with dual shower heads, tub, bidet and sauna.