3 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $350,000

Great partially remodeled manufactured home on a permanent foundation sitting on 1.1 acres in Clinton. This property makes the perfect use of the land offering a double detached garage, large shop w/ carport. Front yard fenced in with underground sprinklers. Manufactured home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Kitchen and dining areas have been completely remodeled offering new drywall, flooring, cabinets, counters, seamless sink, and newer appliances. Living room with tall ceilings and large window overlooking the front yard. Spacious bedrooms and large master suite w/ his and hers closets. Two full bathrooms including the master bath. Laundry room w/ door to back yard.